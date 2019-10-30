Mrs. Nancy Chappell Council, 95, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, 100 Branchview Drive NE, Concord, NC 28025, officiated by Pastor Tim Webster. The family will receive friends following the service from 3:00-5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Nancy was born on June 6, 1924 in Jenkinsville, SC to the late Thompson and Martha Chappell. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman F. Council; one brother; four sisters; numerous in-laws.
She is survived by and will be forever remembered by her daughters, Betsy Slaughter and husband, Glenn, Fran O'Connor and husband, Dennis, Cindy Ducharme; son, Bob Council and wife, Suzie; sister, Helen Crumpton; sister-in-law, Ann Council; grandchildren, Suzy, Missy, Casie, Jeffery, Chris, Robert, Kimberly, Jacqueline, Matthew; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a 1957 charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, was the longtime organist, and served as UMW President. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, Bethlehem Center, and The Methodist Home.
Simply put, Nancy cared for her family, friends, church, community and everyone who entered her life. She lived life to the fullest for 95 years.
Memorials may be made to Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262 or Susan G. Komen-Charlotte, 2316 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.
