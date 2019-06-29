Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Cline Dietzel. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church Funeral service 1:30 PM Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church 6701 Pleasant Grove Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Cline Dietzel of Charlotte, NC passed away on June 27, 2019. Nancy was born April 8, 1932 in Emporia, VA to the late William Cline and Mae Cline. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her adoring husband, the late Roy L. Dietzel and her daughter Patti Dietzel. Nancy is survived by her daughter Karen Hallman and husband Chris of Charlotte and son Lee Dietzel and wife Pam, also of Charlotte. Nancy is also survived by and blessed with two granddaughters Kelly Hallman and Ashlyn Hallman of Cornelius, NC. Nancy was a Registered Nurse and graduated from Johnston-Willis Hospital, School of Nursing in Richmond, VA. She then worked as a homemaker following the birth of her first child, Patti. Nancy was an active member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and a member of the United Fellowship Sunday School Class.



Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday June 30, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 6701 Pleasant Grove Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216 with the Reverend Bob Breed officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery West. Memorials in her memory may be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. The family would like to give special thanks for the loving care provided to Nancy over the past year by Mary and Peter Fedur of Mary's Assisted Living in Denver, NC. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @





