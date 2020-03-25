Nancy Gaddy Tuthill, of Charlotte, NC passed away at her home on Friday morning, March 20, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Tuthill Ridenhour, and her son, Allen Tuthill, both of Charlotte, NC. In addition, other members of her surviving family are her grandchildren, Meredith Ridenhour and Megan Ridenhour, both of Charlotte, NC and Elizabeth Tuthill and Parker Tuthill, both of Atlanta, GA.
Nancy was a devoted and longtime member of her church, Christ Lutheran in Charlotte. She was very active and taught Sunday school and was a member of numerous church committees over the years. Her last major responsibility was overseeing the church's bereavement committee, a role in which she took great pride.
Nancy enjoyed a long and loving marriage with her late husband of 38 years, Ronald F. Tuthill. Originally from Hamlet, NC, she maintained life-long relationships with close friends with whom she grew up with in Hamlet.
She will be forever and fondly remembered by family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 25, 2020