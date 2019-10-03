Nancy Gillespie Brinning formerly of Charlotte, NC, died Sunday, September 29, at her home in Duluth, GA. A Commerce, GA native, she was born in 1927 and educated in the Athens public schools. Nancy was a French major and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Georgia in 1948. While at the University, Nancy was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority as well as Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi scholastic honor organizations.
After her marriage and relocation to Charlotte, NC, Mrs. Brinning served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary for Piedmont Natural Gas Company. She retired in 1993 after 33 years with the company. During her tenure, she was a member of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries, serving a term as president of the southeastern region as well as former president of the Charlotte Chapter of Executive Secretaries, Inc.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband David M. Brinning. She is survived by her three nieces, Kathleen Jackson, Eunice Gillespie Sams, and Helen Gillespie McCabe.
A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, GA on Friday, October 4, from 11:00-1:00. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a Humane Society no-kill shelter of choice.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 3, 2019