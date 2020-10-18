Nancy Lane Hunt, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm Tuesday, October 20, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Please join them at 1pm in the chapel to celebrate her life. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg.
She attended West Mecklenburg High School, and retired from UNCC having worked in the payroll department. Survivors include husband, Elmer Hunt; children, Jessica Lee (Tim), Michelle Hildreth and Jim Driggers (Bre); 2 grandchildren ; 2 great grandchildren; step-son, Paul Hunt (Sandy); 4 step-grandchildren; brother, Bill Lane Jr. (Judy); sister, Bettie Ann Turner and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PinkPalsNC C/O F&M Bank, 635 Church Street N, Concord, NC 28025. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
.