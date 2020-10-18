1/1
Nancy (Lane) Hunt
1947 - 2020
Nancy Lane Hunt, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm Tuesday, October 20, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Please join them at 1pm in the chapel to celebrate her life. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg.

She attended West Mecklenburg High School, and retired from UNCC having worked in the payroll department. Survivors include husband, Elmer Hunt; children, Jessica Lee (Tim), Michelle Hildreth and Jim Driggers (Bre); 2 grandchildren ; 2 great grandchildren; step-son, Paul Hunt (Sandy); 4 step-grandchildren; brother, Bill Lane Jr. (Judy); sister, Bettie Ann Turner and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PinkPalsNC C/O F&M Bank, 635 Church Street N, Concord, NC 28025. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
OCT
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about Nancy. My condolences and prayers go out to you all.
Shirley Moore
