Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Memorial service 11:30 AM First Baptist Church Monroe , NC

Mrs. Nancy "Shug" Ingram Walters, 81, of Monroe, NC, died Wednesday, March 4,2020. She was born in Cheraw, SC on March 19, 1938 as the oldest daughter of RuthKimball Douglass Ingram and Clayton Griffin Ingram.A memorial service will be held Friday, March 6 2020 at 11:30am at First Baptist Church in Monroe, NC. A visitation and luncheon to celebrate Nancy's life will be held after the service.She was a graduate of Cheraw High School, and a graduate of Queens College at Charlotte where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Mrs. Walters taught at Waughtown Elementary School in Winston-Salem, NC for three years prior to meeting her husband. On April 20, 1963, Nancy married the love of her life, Dr. Percy Frank Walters of Monroe, NC. They enjoyed 49 beautiful years of marriage prior to Percy's passing in 2012. Nancy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. Her hobbies included cooking, gardeningand making memories with her beloved family and friends.Nancy is survived by her three children - son Vann and his wife Lori of Weddington, NC, son,Ingram and wife Missy of Monroe, NC, and daughter, Ann of Monroe, NC; and grandchildrenErin, Sarah, Griffin, Reagan, Will, Charlie and Tommy who all loved her dearly. She is alsosurvived by her two sisters - Sloan Baker and husband Jack of Cheraw, SC, and Charlotte Crosbyand husband Walter of Pawleys Island, SC, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Theclose family also includes special friends Dean Baskins, Jennifer Snelson, Kim Cantey, the Big Six Gold Dusters from Cheraw, SC. and the old Carmel Village gang. She was predeceased by her husband, Percy and by her parents.The family extends a special thanks to the many healthcare professionals, family, friends and neighbors who gave loving support throughout her illness.Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Monroe at 109 E. Morrow Ave., Monroe NC, 28112, or Crisis Assistance Ministries of Union County at 1333 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Walters Family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

