Mrs. Nancy J. Sapp, 85, of Pineville Road passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, friends, and her loyal dog, Gypsy, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born May 16, 1934 in Nashville, TN to the late Grady and Maggie Mims Mingle. Mrs. Sapp worked for several years with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Arista Mills, and she was a faithful member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church for several years. Mrs. Sapp was a strong-willed, loving, devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family. She had a deep love for her family and her church family at Yadkin Valley Baptist. She kept a strong faith to leave a great testimony for everyone, by reading her bible daily, and ensuring that all of her family knew about her faith in Christ. She enjoyed word searches, picture puzzles, loved all kinds of animals and enjoyed watching the birds and deer from her windows. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Carl Sapp, Sr., and by a grandson, Collin Hovis. Surviving are her daughter, Mona Sapp Childress, and husband, Sam; her sons, Bill Sapp and Jeff Sapp; grandchildren, Nick Canupp and wife, Jamie, Audrey Sapp, Crystal Nichole Bitzel; great-grandchildren, Claire Evelynn Canupp, Keaton Fitzgerald, Charlotte Fishman, and Aubree Sapp. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 1324 Yadkin Valley Road, Advance, NC. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM Saturday in the church with Rev. Ronnie Craddock and Rev. Rick Baker, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made to

