Nancy Jane (Gulledge) Rorie
1943 - 2020
Please join the Rorie Family to help us honor and celebrate the life of the wonderful Nancy Rorie. From 5:30- 7pm Wednesday evening 7/15, the Rorie Family will be outside the Rorie Home (224 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC 28112) for you to ride by and pay your respects. The Rorie Family asks that you do not stop or get out of your vehicle due to Covid- 19.

A service in celebration of Nancy's life will be broadcast from Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, on the Zoom internet platform:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89676560064

Meeting ID: 896 7656 0064

The family appreciates your participation through Zoom as the service at Trinity will be private for family only.

Gordon Funeral Service of Monroe, NC, is serving the family, and the link to view the service will be on their home page under her obituary at www.gordonfuneralservice.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
