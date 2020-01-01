Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Matthews Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Jane Thompson McGill of Matthews, NC died December 24, 2019 at Plantation Estates Retirement Community.



Nancy, the youngest of five children, was born on May 14, 1933 to Callie Dunlap Thompson and Catherine Livingston Thompson of Anson County. She grew up and attended schools in Charlotte, NC. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with an MA in Education.



Her teaching career began at Our Lady of Assumption School. In 1972, she began working in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System and taught at both Windsor Park Elementary and Merry Oaks Elementary.



After retirement from teaching, Nancy was able to pursue her love of writing by authoring short stories for children. She won two first place awards in the Charlotte Writer's Club children's story contest. Nancy also won awards from Anson and Union County writer's groups. She was especially honored to have a work published in "Cricket Magazine" and several other publications, including her memoir, "Just Another Girl".



Nancy was a long time member of Amity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, and later became a member of Matthews Presbyterian Church. While a member of Amity, she served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and served on several committees. She also volunteered with the Friendship Tray outreach mission for several years.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Love McGill; son-in-law, Craig Dove of Raleigh, NC; sisters, Doris Havens of Fort Mill, SC, Dorothy Baker of Matthews, NC, Odessa Farrugia, of New Orleans, LA, and Elizabeth York of Charlotte, NC; and nephew Bari Farrugia of New Orleans, LA.



She is survived by one son, Jeff McGill (Laurie) of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Kimberly Dove of Raleigh, NC, and Lindsay Rhyne (Jeff) of Belmont, NC; four grandsons, Patrick McGill, Noah McGill, Spencer Dove, and William Rhyne; and three granddaughters, Rachel McGill, Kathryn Rhyne, and Anna Claire Rhyne; and many nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at Matthews Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on January 4, 2020. The Reverend Luke Maybry of Matthews Presbyterian Church; the Reverend Jane Fobel of Sardis Presbyterian Church; and Sarah Stubbs, Chaplain of Plantation Estates Retirement Community will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Nancy's name be made to Matthews Presbyterian Church, PO Box 97, Matthews, NC 28106; the Samaritan Fund, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105; or the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4601 Charlotte Park Drive, #100, Charlotte, NC 28217.



Online condolences may be shared through

www.tallentfuneralservice.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 1, 2020

