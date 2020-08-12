Nancy Jo Patterson Simonton McLain, 93, of Charlotte passed away peacefully at Sharon Towers on August 6, 2020. She was born October 26, 1926 to Charles and Lillie Davis Patterson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons Dr. Charles Alison Simonton III, Rev. Edwin Cary Simonton; two daughters, Nancy Louanne Simonton Penny and Sarah Elizabeth Simonton Apgar and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Dick) and Betty Patterson. Nancy also leaves grandchildren to remember her: Catherine Alison Dalene, Scott Charles Simonton, Cameron Leigh Simonton, Harris Raine Atha-Simonton, Haviland Marie Atha-Simonton, Meredith Brown Penny, Alison Davis Penny and Abigail Grace Apgar. Her great-grandchildren also survive her: Avery Alison Dalene, Beckett Daniel Dalene, Eleanor Gray Simonton and Lillian Davis Simonton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Patterson and Lillie Davis Patterson, and her husband, Reverend Charles Alison (Al) Simonton Jr.



Nancy graduated from Greensboro College in 1946 majoring in vocal performance. She married Charles Alison Simonton (Al) in 1947 when he was an Editor for the Covington Leader, a local newspaper in Covington, Tennessee owned by his father. When Al was called to the ministry, she moved with him to Durham and Duke University Divinity School. Their first church in the Methodist denomination was in Rougemont, NC. It was here that she began her work in music ministry in the Methodist church. She supported Al throughout his ministry career in North Carolina from Rougemont to Durham, where he founded his first church, to Fayetteville then on to Durham, Lumberton and then as Editor of the North Carolina Christian Advocate from 1976-1993. In 1995, Nancy and Al retired and settled in Charlotte, NC.



Nancy was well known for her beautiful soprano voice and her ability to teach music and singing to all ages of church members. She was a noted opera singer before settling down to raise a family. Nan helped sustain Al until his passing in 1998. She then found a new, loving husband in marrying Wayne McLain in 2002 and enjoyed his company until his passing in 2005. She continued to love and care for her children and grandchildren throughout her life, and they happily remember her playing piano and singing to them, rocking them to sleep, helping with homework, reading Bible story books, fun trips to Lake Junaluska and Cherokee, many Christmases and Thanksgivings together with pumpkin pie and Tutti Frutti Cake, best hand-cranked homemade ice cream and vanilla custard anywhere, building towers with cardboard bricks, badminton and croquet in the backyard, ping pong in the basement, shopping for goodies and many many other times together.



Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Sharon Towers, Charlotte for their love and care for mom over the 15 years that she lived there. Without their constant attention she would never have enjoyed such a nice quality of life nor received the medical care she needed.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The Rev. Cary Simonton will be officiating. The pallbearers will be Charles Simonton, Cary Simonton, Scott Simonton and Richard Patterson. The family asks that all in attendance please wear face coverings and practice social distancing to aid in preventing the spread of coronavirus.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Simonton family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store