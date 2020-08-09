1/1
Nancy Jones Watts
1936 - 2020
Nancy Watts died on August 3, 2020. She was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend to many during her 84 years. She is survived by her beloved husband, Danny, her sister, Frances, daughters Langley (Eddie) and Mimi (Hermes) and her son Bubba (Leslie) and also by all her beautiful grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother Bobby and sister Dorothy.

Nancy was known for her wit, sarcasm and vivaciousness; to know Nancy a little was to know her a lot. She had a gift of immediately putting everyone at ease by recognizing, illuminating, and celebrating their special talents. She was a force of nature with a pointed wit, an exceptional authenticity, and a wicked sense of humor.

Nancy was deeply committed to the National Kidney Foundation, the Myers Park United Methodist Church and all her family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service for the family will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family invites friends to watch the service at Livestream.com https://livestream.com/accounts/13442168/events/9247281

Memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
