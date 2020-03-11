Mrs. Nancy Kathryn Cody Pietrus, 70, of Lancaster, wife of Stanley Carl Pietrus, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 9, 1949 in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Earl Graham Cody and Veronica Jean Newman Cody. She was a strong, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Nancy was an avid reader, she loved to entertain at the Liars Club, travel the world, and spend time with friends and family. Nancy was a graduate in the class of '67 at Lancaster High School. She loved to drag race and served as a life guard at Springs Pool in her younger days. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. Her last words to Stan were, "Don't grieve for me too much and get out the darn house."
Mrs. Pietrus is survived by her husband of 42 years, Stan Pietrus; her daughter, Elizabeth Pietrus Bevis and her husband Russell of Hendersonville, NC; a brother, Steve Cody and his wife Brenda of Lancaster; and a lifelong friend, Rachel Doby Pittman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Fredrick Cody and a sister Carol Cody Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care and Hospice of Lancaster, 901 West Meeting Street, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Pietrus.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020