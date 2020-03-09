Nancy Kay Link Ferguson passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 83.
Kay was born in Charlotte, NC on February 19, 1937. She attended Dilworth Elementary School, Alexander Graham Junior High, and graduated from Central High School Class of 1955. Kay loved her family and friends, enjoyed music and tending to her home and yard, and she had a great appreciation for our country especially the military.
Kay was preceded by her parents and survived by three children, daughters Debra L. Ferguson, Sandra Powley Cox and husband Johnny, son Thomas A. Ferguson and wife Angie, five granddaughters Savannah Powley, Allie Ferguson, Chloe Ferguson, Bethany Ferguson, Delaney Ferguson.
The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jack Scheuer and Taniya Bishop for their unwavering dedication and to all of her other incredible care providers.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday March 15th at 2pm with reception at 3pm both held at J.B. Tallent Funeral Services 1937 N. Sharon Amity, Charlotte, NC 28212.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to United Service Organizations (USO.org) in honor of Kay's love for the military and/or to Mission 34 (mission34.org) in honor of Kay's love for Sean Bonner.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2020