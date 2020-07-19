Nancy Kestler Whitener Willingham, born September 25, 1940 to the late Julian G. Whitener and Nancy E. Whitener, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ July 16, 2020. Nancy Passed away in her sleep at home after a year long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Julian G. Whitener who was 4 at the time. Nancy graduated from Claremont Central High School in 1958, then enrolled in Sullins College for Women in Bristol, VA where she graduated in 1960. While at Sullins College, Nancy was invited to the Debutante Ball in Raleigh. She then enrolled in the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1962. After graduation, Nancy went to work for North Carolina National Bank in Greensboro where she met her future husband. Nancy married Charles R. Willingham September 10, 1966 in Hickory, NC. A year later she became a homemaker and raised three children; Thomas C. Willingham, David J. Willingham, and Rebecca K. Willingham. Nancy was active in her children's church and sports programs as they grew. After the children left home she went to work for an architectural firm and then a few years later changed to working with an electric power insurance company where she worked for over 10 years. After her retirement in 2003, she and Charles moved to Hickory, NC. She loved being in her hometown and being active with her church programs and committees. Nancy was a board member of the Adult Life Program and Hickory Landmarks Society during this time. She was also very active in her bodacious gardens at her home. She loved working in her gardens when she had time away from her meetings and bridge clubs. Nancy loved watching God's beauty and glory in her flowers and roses and giving them away to the church, the sick and to her friends. Nancy's father played football as quarterback at Lenoir Rhyne in1935 and she was so thrilled that one of her grandsons (Grayson) was playing the same position at the same college. Nancy leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Charles R. Willingham, three children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd St., NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, NC 28603 or the Hickory Landmarks Society, P.O. Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603.
