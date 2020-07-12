Nancy Kiefer

Nancy Rudy Kiefer CHARLOTTE - Nancy Rudy Kiefer passed away June 9th, 2020, after complications related to Covid-19. She was born to Harry and Sally Rudy in Cleveland, OH in 1927. After her family relocated to Michigan, she attended Michigan State University, majored in psychology, and acquired a special interest in criminal justice. There she met and married Kenneth Kiefer from Janesville, WI.During her entire adult life, which eventually took her to New Jersey, Boston, and ultimately Charlotte in 1961, she was engaged in many causes, notably for women, the mentally ill, and the underprivileged. A life-long learner, she read widely, and was deeply engaged in many topics, but none more than the issues surrounding healthy eating and nutrition. She touched the lives of all of her family and friends with a steady kindness, generosity and unselfishness. Her four children Paul, Dave, Peggy, Sally, and their respective families, will miss her greatly.



