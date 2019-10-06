Nancy Lee (Beavers) Parker CHARLOTTE - Nancy Lee (Beavers) Parker, 83, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home in Charlotte after a battle with cancer. She was raised in Dalton, MA by her parents, Martin and Virginia Beavers, and graduated from Endicott College with a degree in Executive Secretarial Studies. She lived in Springfield and East Longmeadow, MA while raising her three children with ex-husband John "Jack" Parker. In 1984 she moved to West Palm Beach, FL, and finally settled in Charlotte, NC in 1998. Nancy Lee spent most of her career working in administrative assistant roles and held positions with Mount Holyoke College, Town of Longmeadow Schools, Northwood University, Tiffany's, and Ann Taylor. She loved to play bridge and was a member of the Charlotte Bridge Association. She was a member Christ Lutheran Church in Charlotte, where she particularly enjoyed volunteering her time to read to preschool students. Nancy Lee leaves her three children, Christina (Jim) Allen of Cincinnati, OH, John (Christine) Parker of Charlotte, and Martin (Kirsten) Parker of Rome, NY. She also leaves 10 grandchildren: Christopher Allen, Jeff Allen, Zachary (Emily) Allen, Katie (Jonathan) Cobb, and Sarah, Dillon, Alexa, Rowan, Willow, and Ash Parker. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 2pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226, with a short reception to follow. Donations may be made in Nancy Lee's name to Christ Lutheran Church to either the Children's Reading Program or the Music Ministry.

