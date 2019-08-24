Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Loretta Porter. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Nancy Loretta Cloniger Porter passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 99 (or in her 100th year as she liked to tell her family and friends). She was fondly referred to as "Nookie" or "Granny" to those closest to her.



Mrs. Porter was born in Lincolnton, NC on November 7, 1919 to Doris Cloniger and Nannie Withers Cloniger. She graduated from Lincolnton High School where she met her future husband, James Neely Porter, Jr. The couple resided at his family's farm where she worked as a nurse's aid while he was serving in the Navy during World War II. Following the war, they built a life together filled with hard work, an abundance of love, ministry to others, and an overflowing garden of vegetables and flowers! The two were married for over 60 years before his death in 2002. Mrs. Porter was a founding member of Hickory Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC where she served in many roles including Sunday School teacher, Circle Chair, and active leader in the Women of the Church.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Porter was preceded in death by her siblings, Rachel, Kermit, Becky, and Lala; and by her beloved daughter-in-law, Lou Anna. She is survived by her son, Jim Porter, III of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Neely Porter Gutierrez and husband Demian of Charlotte; granddaughter, Whitney Anna Porter-Acee and husband John of Greenville, NC; sister, Silvia Parker and husband Jack of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest joys over the past 17 years were her four great-grandchildren, Anna Riley Gutierrez, Porter Gutierrez, Jack Porter-Acee, and Lou Anna Porter-Acee. Mrs. Porter will be remembered for her unconditional love, gentle spirit, and peaceful presence - all stemming from her deep Faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. All who knew her loved her and felt her overwhelming love in return.



The Reverend John Porter-Acee will officiate a memorial service celebrating Mrs. Porter's life on Sunday, August 25th at 3pm at The Grove Presbyterian Church, 5735 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Pallative Care (7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226) or The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (Attn: Development, 875 North Randolphe Street Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at





