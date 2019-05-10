Nancy Luck Kimrey, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Cheraw, SC. Entombment will be in Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorials to: Chesterfield County Animal Services, 436 Goodale Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Docha N Gra Animal Rescue, 834 Paul Hillian Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Paws and Claws, PO Box 386, Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2019