Nancy Luck Kimery (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Luck Kimery.
Service Information
Kiser Funeral Home
1020 State Road
Cheraw, SC
29520
(843)-537-4761
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nancy Luck Kimrey, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Cheraw, SC. Entombment will be in Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials to: Chesterfield County Animal Services, 436 Goodale Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Docha N Gra Animal Rescue, 834 Paul Hillian Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Paws and Claws, PO Box 386, Chesterfield, SC 29709.

Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send and e-condolence.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.