Nancy Nickels, 94, of Kings Mountain and Charlotte passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her apartment in Sharon Towers. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Calvin Nickels, Jr. and Eloise Willeford Nickels, as well as her brother, Ensign James Calvin Nickels III. She was also preceded in death by her dear first cousin, Dr.Bennett Willeford. She is survived by one more cousin, Ann Anderson of Indianapolis IN. Nancy was a much loved first grade teacher in school systems in Gastonia and Albemarle, before coming to Charlotte Mecklenburg, where she taught at Myers Park Elementary and Huntingtowne Farms Elementary. She continued to volunteer at Huntingtowne Farms after retirement. Nancy received her early education in Kings Mountain where she grew up. She was enrolled at age five because she needed to accompany her mother who was the principal and first grade teacher at Park Grace School. There was no child care available in 1930 and Nancy already knew how to read. Nancy graduated from Kings Mountain High School and continued her education at Montreat College. After two years she transferred to WC-UNC where she graduated as a teacher. Nancy later received her Masters of Education from Peabody College. She was a 60+ year member of the honorary teaching sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa. She was a charter member of the NC Zeta chapter, served as President 4 times and was a State officer for Altruism. Nancy was a life time member of Kings Mountain First Presbyterian Church. She also attended Myers Park Presbyterian Church and Sharon Presbyterian Church while living in Charlotte. Nancy had loving caregivers at Sharon Towers and is survived by many friends who loved her dearly. She was always drawn to children and would often strike up a conversation with any she met. She was a bright, caring and warm person who had a great sense of humor. She will be missed here on earth but will brighten any spot in heaven. There will be a graveside service for Nancy on Saturday, July 11, at 11 am in the Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC. Memorials may be made to the James Calvin Nickels III Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 111 E King Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
