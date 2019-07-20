Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Orlinski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Orlinski CHARLOTTE - Nancy Orlinski, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Orlinski and by her parents, William and Ruth Beishline. She is survived by her long term life partner, Gary Johnson; daughter, Karen Bramblet (Todd); son, Scott Orlinski; and sister, Norma Peck (Ted). Nancy was born in Endicott, NY and graduated from Maine Endwell High School. She worked as a beautician, was a stay-at-home Mom when her kids were young, spent thirteen years as a licensed real estate agent and also managed retail stores, which often involved her passion for shoes. Upon the death of her husband she pursued a career in life insurance, working in administration and as a life underwriter. Nancy's next career change brought her to the 6th Judicial District of New York, working in Family Court for two years in Ithaca, NY and eight years in Owego, NY. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Assurance United Methodist Church of Huntersville, NC. A second service will be held in NY at a later date. Nancy will be interred next to her husband in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to Novant Health Hospice of Charlotte or would be appreciated by Nancy's family.

Nancy Orlinski CHARLOTTE - Nancy Orlinski, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Orlinski and by her parents, William and Ruth Beishline. She is survived by her long term life partner, Gary Johnson; daughter, Karen Bramblet (Todd); son, Scott Orlinski; and sister, Norma Peck (Ted). Nancy was born in Endicott, NY and graduated from Maine Endwell High School. She worked as a beautician, was a stay-at-home Mom when her kids were young, spent thirteen years as a licensed real estate agent and also managed retail stores, which often involved her passion for shoes. Upon the death of her husband she pursued a career in life insurance, working in administration and as a life underwriter. Nancy's next career change brought her to the 6th Judicial District of New York, working in Family Court for two years in Ithaca, NY and eight years in Owego, NY. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Assurance United Methodist Church of Huntersville, NC. A second service will be held in NY at a later date. Nancy will be interred next to her husband in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to Novant Health Hospice of Charlotte or would be appreciated by Nancy's family. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.