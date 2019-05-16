Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy P. Pearson CHARLOTTE - Nancy lost her brave battle to Liver Disease on May 13, 2019. She kept her sense of humor during this very challenging time in her life. Nancy made so many friends during her long career with Harris Teeter Corporate Office in Matthews. She was a devoted mom, friend and sister. She became mom to many of her children's friends. They became a part of her family and she became their mama. She leaves behind a daughter Ashley and her son Elijah, a son Jason and his wife Kat, daughters Jazzie and Mackenzie, a brother Lamar Haney and his wife Anissa and his three sons Dalton, Colin and Kyle and her sister Tina Pritchard. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Pearson. Nancy will be greatly missed by so many who loved her and her unique ability to make you feel loved and cared for unconditionally. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren. Nancy leaves this life with the certainty that she lived her life her way with no apologies needed. A life well lived and shared that will continue to impact others far beyond her last day in this place. She will continue live in so very many hearts. Our family wishes to thank everyone who shared a smile, hopeful word of encouragement and shared their love with her during her battle. She often said how grateful she was for so many caring people who never hesitated to lend a hand to her. A special thank you to Harris Teeter Corporate Office Staff and Pharmacy in Matthews for their love and support for Nancy and our family during this battle. Your kindness and concern were overwhelming and appreciated by all of us. Please join her family to celebrate her life at the Belle Johnson Community Center in Pineville on May 21, 2019, from 6:00PM-8:00PM.

