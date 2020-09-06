Nancy Price Hagler, 81, passed away September 3, 2020 at her home.
Born in Monroe, North Carolina to the late Sam and Louise Benton Price, she was a Product Supervisor at Lance, Inc. for 35 years. She was a caring soul who never met a stranger, enjoyed spending time in her garden, and loved to send cards to her loved ones. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and loved to spend time with them. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Lee Hagler, sons Scott Mullis and Darrel Lee Hagler,and siblings Max Price and Benton Price. Survivors include her children Steve (Pam) Mullis of Taylors, SC, Kim (Marvin) Johnson of Rock Hill, SC, and Regina (David) McNair of Midland, NC, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and siblings Sue Price of Charlotte, NC, and Butch Price of Bisco, NC. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.McEwenFS.com
.