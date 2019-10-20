Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Proctor Chappell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Chappell (March 6, 1948 - October 14, 2019) was many things to many people: wife, mother, daughter, sister, and teacher, but to all, she was a friend.



Nancy Rae Proctor was born in Rocky Mount and raised in Fayetteville. She graduated from Southwood High School before completing her higher education at UNC-Greensboro. In addition to securing a degree, Nancy also secured a loving husband along the way in Tim Chappell, who remained by her side for the next 50 years. Together they started a life in Wilmington, where Nancy found her other true love, the beach. A short stint in Winston-Salem brought them their first child, Zach, before settling in Charlotte and welcoming their daughter, Kate. Nancy spent more than 40 years working in special education and was instrumental in starting one of the first autism programs for children in New Hanover county.



A master of social graces, Nancy was a former Miss Putt-Putt in Fayetteville, who never showed up empty handed or without an opinion. She loved her family, her friends, and college sports, known to cheer on any ACC team whose mascot was not a Tarheel. She had an approachable heir of sophistication indicative of her eastern North Carolina upbringing.



Nancy embraced motherhood and committed wholeheartedly to ensuring her children grew up in a loving home surrounded by timeless family traditions and countless lasting memories. Family life was never a competition, but if a winner had to be chosen, it might well have been her granddaughter Millie. Of all the roles Nancy held through the years, it's hard to imagine she cherished any of them more than Grandmother, and no title ever seemed more fitting than the one Millie gave her, "Sassy."



Nancy loved her family fiercely and seized every opportunity to share their stories, good or bad, whether they liked it or not. Many an evening in the Chappell home was spent recounting family tales in her formal dining room, where she never needed an excuse to pull out her finest accessories, as any meal shared with family and friends was a special occasion.



For Nancy, many an afternoon concluded on the front steps of their home, a popular gathering place where neighbors congregated to join her and exchange stories about their lives. Famously quick-witted and never shy, she made friends everywhere she went, from the children's school events to Tim's military and social functions, whether lounging on the beach or standing in the line at the grocery store, there were no strangers to Nancy, only friends she hadn't met yet.



Nancy was also a fighter, a strong soul who endured more than her fair share of loss over the years, never letting it overshadow her affection for others or her zest for life. Her attention was always trained on the well-being of those around her, so much so, that she may never have fully known just how much her own positive spirit impacted all the ones around her.



She spent over a decade battling cancer with committed determination and managed to find humor in her circumstances through the toughest of moments, routinely diffusing even the more dire situations with her infectious laugh. Nancy allowed no illnesses to define her experience, and she weathered the storm with dignity and grace. Through it all, it was the love surrounding Nancy that continually replenished her strength. Through letters and care packages, long lunches, and various untold acts of kindness, the ongoing fellowship of those closest to Nancy lifted her spirits time and again, from her close circle of friends known as "the twisted sisters," to her colleagues from CPCC, to her many cousins, extended family, and longtime neighbors.



Nancy was also supported by the staff at the Levine Cancer Institute, in addition to an exceptional team of dedicated physicians and caregivers, most notable among them Dr. Jonathan Salo and Dr. Lauren Hull, who provided outstanding guidance and compassion throughout her fight. The family would like to thank all who sent letters, love, or just stopped to share a story with Nancy over the years. She lives in memory with us forever, and your kindness with her.



Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Frederick Proctor; and her parents, William Francis and Lula Robertson Proctor. She is survived by her dedicated husband, James Timothy Chappell; her children Katherine Taylor Chappell, Zachary Turner Chappell, his wife Ashley Blake, and their daughter Millicent Blake Chappell.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church on October 26, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service. Memorial donations can be made in Nancy's memory to the ( ) or Promising Pages (



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





