Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421

Nancy Revels Hughes, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.



Nancy was born July 21, 1934 in Charlotte to Lena Hemby Revels and John Keller Revels. She graduated from Central High School. Nancy was happily married to Raymond " Dink" Hughes for 67 years.



Nancy was a devoted mother, wife, and friend. Her outgoing spirit and kindness would light up any room. She loved nothing more than spending time with the ones that meant the most, her family. Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through travel. She and Dink traveled the world and enjoyed exploring new places throughout their years together. She was a spiritual woman and involved in many church activities from a young age. Nancy and Dink were members at Weddington United Methodist Church and were actively involved in the Kings and Queens ministry group.



Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Dink; her sons, Raymond "Randy" Hughes Jr. (Deborah), and Jason Hughes (Laura); her grandchildren, Heather Hughes, Lindsey Hughes Wally (Brent), Emily Hughes, and Jessica Hughes; her great-grandchildren, Austin Wally and Jax Wally; and her brothers, John Revels (Doney), Donald Revels, and Joe Revels (Mary). She is preceded in death by her mother, Lena, and her father, John Keller.



A private service is scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice of Charlotte and The Haven at Carolina Place for their loving care to Nancy. Condolences may be left for the family at



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Charlotte or Weddington United Methodist Church.

