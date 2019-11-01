Nancy McMillian Robinson, 72, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center.
Nancy was born on June 2, 1947 in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter of the late William S. McMillian and Edith Lynch McMillian. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Bank of America after 35 years of service. Nancy suffered for 14 years from Alzheimer's Disease.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, William C. "Bill" Robinson, daughter, Amanda Boatwright (Seth), brother, Rev. Terry Steven McMillian (Ann), sister, Mary Breedlove (Bill), and two grandchildren.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd. Anderson, SC 29621.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Robinson family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2019