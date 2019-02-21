Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Sexton Brewer. View Sign





Mrs. Nancy Sexton Brewer, age 83, of Elon, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.Born in Montgomery County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Sexton and the late Conie Green Sexton and was married to the late James Elwood Brewer, who passed in 2013. Mrs. Brewer is survived by her daughter, Melissa Pendleton and her husband, Mike, of Charlotte and a granddaughter, Nancy Ann Pendleton of Nashville, TN.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Fairview United Methodist Church by Rev. Mark Clark. Interment will be at 3:00 PM Saturday at Laurel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Candor, NC. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 - 10:45 AM Saturday morning prior to the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 3128 Osceola Rd., Elon, NC 27244.You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

