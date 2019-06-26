Nancy Wilson Martin, 74 of Mooresville died June 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 5, 1945 in Vance County, NC to the late Walter and Nancy Neely Wilson.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Martin; sister, Mary Branson; brother-in-law, Danny Martin and his wife Linda; nephew Chad (Brenda) Martin; niece Melissa (Shawn) Drum; great-niece, Macy Martin; and great nephews, Chase Martin, Caleb Martin, and Ethan Beaver.
A graveside service will be held at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 10 am Thursday, June 27 with Rev. Jeff Pinkston officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 26, 2019