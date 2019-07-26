Nannie C. Black

Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rock Hill A.M.E. Zion Church
2723 Lawyers Road West
Indian Trail, NC
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Homegoing Celebration
Rock Hill AME Zion Church, 2723 Lawyers Road West
Indian Trail, NC
Obituary
Nannie C. Black, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rock Hill A.M.E. Zion Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM -12:00 PM. The service will begin at 12: Noon. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Nathan Black; two sisters, Hannah C. Carson and Uleen C. Jordan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Reverend E. Lawrence Jeter, Jr. Scholarship Foundation at Rock Hill AME Zion Church, 2723 Lawyers Road West, Indian Trail, NC 28079. A full obituary is available on Website: longandsonmortuary.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019
