Nannie C. Black, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rock Hill A.M.E. Zion Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM -12:00 PM. The service will begin at 12: Noon. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Nathan Black; two sisters, Hannah C. Carson and Uleen C. Jordan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Reverend E. Lawrence Jeter, Jr. Scholarship Foundation at Rock Hill AME Zion Church, 2723 Lawyers Road West, Indian Trail, NC 28079. A full obituary is available on Website: longandsonmortuary.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019