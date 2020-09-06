1/1
Naomi Lily (Harmon) Breach
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Harmon Breach, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Her daughter Karen was at her hospital bedside in Pineville, NC.

Naomi was born on October 27, 1923 in St. Matthew, South Carolina, the fourth of ten children of the late James Harmon and Lela Harmon. The family moved to New York City when Naomi was an infant. She was educated in the New York City public schools and had a career in the municipal government of the city for thirty years. She was united in marriage to Albert Breach in 1952 and they established residence on Long Island: first in Amityville, and later North Babylon. They attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wyandanch, NY.

Naomi moved to Pineville, NC in 2001 in order to live close to her daughter and young granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling, senior community activities and spending time with family. She attended Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.

Naomi lived a full life, preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Albert Henry Breach; brothers Herman Harmon, Marshall Harmon, Harold Harmon and sisters Jamie Curry, Sally Harmon, Louise Hunt, Virginia Harmon, Carole Burnett, and Barbara Harmon.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Breach Washington (Harry), granddaughter Monica Washington, as well as a loving nephew and nieces.

Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, Farmingdale, NY where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

For those who desire, memorial donations may be made in her name to the United Negro College Fund.

Visit www.uncf.org/charlotte (scroll down and click on donation and then click on in memory of and enter Naomi Harmon Breach) or

Mail a check to UNCF - 309 E. Morehead St. Ste 260 - Charlotte, NC 28202 (In the subject line write in Memory of Naomi Harmon Breach)

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved