Naomi Harmon Breach, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Her daughter Karen was at her hospital bedside in Pineville, NC.
Naomi was born on October 27, 1923 in St. Matthew, South Carolina, the fourth of ten children of the late James Harmon and Lela Harmon. The family moved to New York City when Naomi was an infant. She was educated in the New York City public schools and had a career in the municipal government of the city for thirty years. She was united in marriage to Albert Breach in 1952 and they established residence on Long Island: first in Amityville, and later North Babylon. They attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wyandanch, NY.
Naomi moved to Pineville, NC in 2001 in order to live close to her daughter and young granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling, senior community activities and spending time with family. She attended Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.
Naomi lived a full life, preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Albert Henry Breach; brothers Herman Harmon, Marshall Harmon, Harold Harmon and sisters Jamie Curry, Sally Harmon, Louise Hunt, Virginia Harmon, Carole Burnett, and Barbara Harmon.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Breach Washington (Harry), granddaughter Monica Washington, as well as a loving nephew and nieces.
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, Farmingdale, NY where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
For those who desire, memorial donations may be made in her name to the United Negro College Fund.
Visit www.uncf.org/charlotte
(scroll down and click on donation and then click on in memory of and enter Naomi Harmon Breach) or
Mail a check to UNCF - 309 E. Morehead St. Ste 260 - Charlotte, NC 28202 (In the subject line write in Memory of Naomi Harmon Breach)
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
