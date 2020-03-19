Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Mundy Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Naomi Mundy Lee, passed away at the Huntersville Oaks Nursing Home on March 17, 2020 at age 98. She was born on February 1, 1922 to Nancy Robena Rodgers and Preston B. Mundy.



Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Ben D. Lee and her brother Carl S. Mundy. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Whitener and husband Dan of Huntersville and Donna Winston and husband Nathan of Charlotte; grandchildren, Ann Whitener of Huntersville, David Whitener and wife Becky of Huntersville and Michael Whitener of Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Lola Whitener of Huntersville and her niece Nancy Mundy Donaldson of SC.



Memorials may be made to Trinity U.M.C.



The graveside service will be held at 4 PM Thursday, March 19 at Trinity U.M.C. Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Howard will officiate.



James Funeral Home is serving the family.





Naomi Mundy Lee, passed away at the Huntersville Oaks Nursing Home on March 17, 2020 at age 98. She was born on February 1, 1922 to Nancy Robena Rodgers and Preston B. Mundy.Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Ben D. Lee and her brother Carl S. Mundy. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Whitener and husband Dan of Huntersville and Donna Winston and husband Nathan of Charlotte; grandchildren, Ann Whitener of Huntersville, David Whitener and wife Becky of Huntersville and Michael Whitener of Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Lola Whitener of Huntersville and her niece Nancy Mundy Donaldson of SC.Memorials may be made to Trinity U.M.C.The graveside service will be held at 4 PM Thursday, March 19 at Trinity U.M.C. Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Howard will officiate.James Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close