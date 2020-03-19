Naomi Mundy Lee, passed away at the Huntersville Oaks Nursing Home on March 17, 2020 at age 98. She was born on February 1, 1922 to Nancy Robena Rodgers and Preston B. Mundy.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Ben D. Lee and her brother Carl S. Mundy. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Whitener and husband Dan of Huntersville and Donna Winston and husband Nathan of Charlotte; grandchildren, Ann Whitener of Huntersville, David Whitener and wife Becky of Huntersville and Michael Whitener of Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Lola Whitener of Huntersville and her niece Nancy Mundy Donaldson of SC.
Memorials may be made to Trinity U.M.C.
The graveside service will be held at 4 PM Thursday, March 19 at Trinity U.M.C. Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Howard will officiate.
James Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 19, 2020