NaTashia Lorraine Grimes-Torrence born September 16, 1979 died on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at Alexander Funeral Home Chapel at 1424 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00pm.
She leaves behind a mother Beverly Grimes, a mother in law Gertrude Dargan, a sister Michelle McCorkle(Gene Jr.) of Gastonia, NC a brother Thomas Grimes(Sharhonda) of Moncks Corner, SC, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, godsliblins, god children and a host of other relatives family and friends.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019