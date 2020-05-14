Nathaniel Pauling CHARLOTTE - Friday, May 8, 2020, Nathaniel Pauling departed this life at Carolinas Medical Center. Nathaniel (Nat/Nate) to family and close friends was the third eldest of 16 children born to Mr. & Mrs. Leroy and Elizabeth Pauling in Columbia, SC. Nathaniel is survived by: wife Patricia Pauling, his mother Elizabeth Pauling, sons Alex Watkins, Tony Chapman, and Nathaniel Pauling Jr. all of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Nathalyn Bladen of Raleigh, NC; four brothers and three sisters, a host of grandchildren, great grands, nieces, nephews, and step-children. Viewing (Public): Friday, May 15, 2020, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Alexander Funeral Home, 1424 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC. Funeral (Private): Saturday, May 16, 2020, 12 Noon.



