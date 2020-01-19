Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary





He is survived by his wife, Helen "Jo" (Campbell) Crawford; daughters, Donna Beinstein (Bob) of Simsbury, CT, and Marsha Bailey (Glen) of Norcross, GA; granddaughters, Hannah Beinstein, Michaela Beinstein, and Paige Bailey; grandsons, Samuel Beinstein, Chase Bailey (Sarah), and Clay Bailey (Mallory); and a brother, James A Crawford who resides in Hagerstown, MD.



The United States Air Force selected Ned to be a member of the inaugural USAF Officer Training School class in 1959 and was commissioned a 2nd LT in February 1960. He was very proud of his service with the Air Force. After commissioning, Ned was assigned to Gunter AFB, Alabama as an Administrative Services Officer and it was there that he met his wife. They were married in the base chapel on April 8, 1961. He was then transferred to Luke AFB, Arizona where he served as an Electronic Data Processing Officer.



Upon leaving the Air Force, he was employed by Burlington Industries in Greensboro, NC, Commerce Union Bank in Nashville, TN, Bankers Trust in Columbia, SC, and by North Carolina National Bank (later Bank of America) in Charlotte, NC. His career was spent in the management of computer services. He retired from Bank of America in May 2000 as a Senior Vice President.



Throughout his life, Ned retained his passion for all things related to military service. He was a knowledgeable and articulate amateur historian, amassing a sizable collection of military books and historical art, with a specific focus on the history of World War II. It was a body of knowledge he delighted in sharing with others. Following his retirement, he volunteered regularly at the Carolinas Aviation Museum for many years, subsequently serving in a similar role at the USO of North Carolina at the Charlotte Airport. Throughout, Ned took great pride in helping members of the military and their families in any way he could.



Ned was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He will be missed. Services, per Ned's request, will be conducted privately. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Fresenius Dialysis Center in Matthews, NC for their care over the past nine years, as well as the doctors and staff of the Hospice unit at Novant Health Medical Center for their compassionate end-of-life care. Any remembrances to Ned may be made by donating to the USO at the Charlotte Airport or to the .



Condolences may be made online at





