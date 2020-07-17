1/
Neida (Benfield) Pope
1942 - 2020
Neida Mae Benfield Pope, age 78, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Blowing Rock, NC. Neida was born In Edgemont, NC to William Howard Benfield and Lillie Mae Dellinger Benfield. She was the seventh of eight children. Neida graduated from Hickory High School in 1960. She attended Lenior Rhyne College and King's College. She worked her entire adult life in various roles at McDevitt & Street and SafeWaste Inc., among others. In 2006 she began working part-time as an office manager for Evans Coghill Homes where she remained employed until her death.There are no words to describe how much she will be missed. Neida was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.She is survived by her only daughter, Amy Pope Wilson (James "Jay" Wilson) of Charlotte and Blowing Rock and her loving grandchildren, Charlie Wilson and Ibby Wilson. Among her siblings, she is survived by one sister, Joann Bowman and husband Leon of Durham; two brothers, Roy Dellinger and wife Judith of Wilmington, and Floyd Benfield and wife Martha of Fayetteville; her former husband, Dan Pope of Gastonia, and one aunt, Ruby Craig. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Norma Lane and her husband Jimmy, Nelda Guthrie and her husband Joe, and Jean Frye and her husband Jerry, as well as one brother, Ray Dellinger and wife Rosie. A memorial service for Neida will be livestreamed Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3pm from Myers Park United Methodist Church. A link will be sent to family and friends or it can be accessed at livestream.com/mpumc or the church's Facebook page at the specified time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road Charlotte, NC 28207. Online condolences may be sent to the Pope family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
