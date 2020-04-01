Neil, 62, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at Carolinas Medical Center.
Born January 30, 1958 in North Wilkesboro, NC, he was the son of the late Michael Dillard Brown and Joan Conner Brown. After his graduation from Wilkes Central High, he moved to Charlotte where he worked in the hospitality and retail industry for several years.
Neil was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the Charlotte Panthers and all things North Carolina Tar Heels! He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing crossword puzzles and watching sports.
Neil is survived by his brother, David Brown and his wife Heather, Donna Economu (whom he considered his "second" sister), and her daughters, Alex Economu, Lauren Economu Padgett (Matt) and their twins, Julian and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Ruth Brown.
Neil will be interred at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A private memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 1, 2020