Dr. Neil Howell, 79, passed away in his home on May 4, 2020. He was born October 28, 1940, the son of Lloyd and Ebah Howell of High Point, NC. Neil was a graduate of the Class of 1966 at UNC-Chapel Hill and an Airforce Veteran. He practiced medicine with Randolph Road Ear, Nose and Throat from 1973 to 1998 and retired from Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat in 2010.
It all started "In the Still of the Night." Neil married his high school sweetheart, Linda, and for 57 years, he never missed an opportunity to celebrate their wedding anniversary or his Valentine.
To say that Neil was an accomplished scholar and physician would be an understatement; his academic Curriculum Vitae spans more than three pages and is but a documented glimpse into the intricate workings of a brilliant caregiver.
As a physician, he had a unique and natural bedside manner - easing patients young and old. His passion was to provide the absolute best care he could. And his patients and their families felt it. He was even known to make house calls. Dr. Howell touched and healed many lives in Charlotte and beyond.
Neil was enamored by people with extraordinary talent and expertise, whether it be a bluegrass mandolin, symphonic concerto, or The Three Tenors. He would, in fact, listen to almost any type of music - be it opera, classical, bluegrass, or country. Though he would likely pick George Jones if asked.
Not only did he savor fine foods, Neil also had an appreciation for the science and chemistry of the recipe and the talent behind the preparation and execution. He cooked often, but his annual masterpiece was his preparation of the family's traditional Beef Wellington on Christmas Eve. The presentation was pristine, down to the puff pastry adornment and fresh greenery and holly garnish from his own garden. To share this meal with his family and friends brought him true joy.
Neil was an avid reader. Simply insatiable. He loved the rich flavors of fine wines and fresh ground strong coffee beans and could indulge you on the foundations of either if you asked.
He enjoyed the deep thought and discussion of The Horace Williams Philosophy Club and serving the community with The Rotary Club of Charlotte Dilworth South End. The time he spent with his brothers of The Security Investment Club was priceless.
Neil loved to watch his Tar Heels, the Atlanta Braves, the Carolina Panthers, and by default through his grandchildren the Tigers of LSU, Clemson, and Auburn and the Tulane University Green Wave.
He always seemed to be feeding the birds or cleaning the koi pond. He made it sound like work, but he cherished sharing his garden with them. And you could often find him fixing things around the house with a bevy of tools and supplies from a garage that would rival the shelves of Blackhawk Hardware.
Neil held many titles in his life. He took none for granted and excelled at all. To list but a few: Husband, Son, Brother, Father, Uncle, Father-In-Law, Grandfather, Doctor, Surgeon, Partner, Mentor, Friend, Neighbor, Fishing Buddy, Proofreader, Fixer-of-Things, Gift Giver and Coach. Of all, he most enjoyed being a Grandfather.
He would tell his grandchildren, "Enjoy what you do. When you do something, do it well. Never let anyone outwork you. Always check your grammar. No one will ever be prouder of you than I."
He is survived by his wife, Linda Howell; sons, Gantt (wife Liz), Burke (wife Corie), Andy (wife Nancy); grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett, Lindsey, Sydney, Mae, Mac, Isabella, and Maddox; sister, Lynne Fairley; niece Brooke Fairley and great niece Sarah Fairley.
A memorial service will be announced a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Heart Association online at http://charlottencgoredluncheon.heart.org or mailing checks to: American Heart Association, Dr. Neil Howell Memorial, 128 S. Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.