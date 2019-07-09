Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelda Griggs Knight. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nelda Lee Griggs Knight passed away on Friday July 5, 2019. She was born December 27, 1919 in Charlotte, NC to the late Laura Estelle Crenshaw Griggs, and Clarence Herbert Griggs. In November 1941 she married her life-long sweetheart Aubrey Harold Knight and together they raised three children. They had 46 years together until his passing in December 1987. She is also predeceased by her eldest son Robert Michael Knight of N. Muskegon MI (who passed July 4, 1988), and her only sister Sara Griggs Wheeler. Survivors include son Steven Allen Knight of Wilmington NC, and daughter Sherry Lynne Knight (Steve) Carlson of Fremont MI. Three grandsons, Steven Allen (Kimberly) Knight Jr of South Bend IN, David Allen Carlson of Durham NC, and Travis Michael Knight of Cary NC. Three granddaughters Robyn Knight (Brandon) Helms of Charlotte NC, Jenny Lee Carlson of Taylors SC, and Fiora Alexandra Knight of Wilmington NC. Two great-grandsons Kalen McDaniel Helms of Charlotte NC and Charlie Yoho of South Bend IN. Two special friends Esther J Cobb, and Janet Knight, both of Charlotte, and two extra-special friends, Linda Thuemmel and Michael Thuemmel of Charlotte, who opened their home and hearts to make her last 10 years so enjoyable. Nelda graduated from Paw Creek High School in 1936. Afterward she went to work in Chadwick Mill as a Quilter. After completing a Comptometer Course at Hollingsworth Business School, she worked as a Payroll Clerk in the Southern Executive Offices of the Kendall Company at Paw Creek. She later worked at Union Carbide Battery Plant for 30 years until the plant closed in 1979. Afterwards she worked for 25 years as a Shuttle Driver for Avis, and 12 years at Wynn Dixie as a Bagger and Cashier. Nelda enjoyed travelling, and accomplished her goal of visiting all 50 states. She also took a trip to the Holy Land in 1998. Her husband affectionately called her his "Go-Go Girl" due to her love of travelling. In 1998, John Vaughn wrote an article about her travels in Mecklenburg Neighbors. She was an avid reader, especially in the last 10 years. She averaged between 100-150 books per year. Other hobbies included, jigsaw puzzles (some of which she framed), playing senior bingo, and walking daily for 20 years. She joined Chadwick UMC at age 8, transferring membership to Purcell UMC in 1956 when the family moved to Ashley Park. When Purcell closed on October 31, 2018, she began visiting Trinity UMC. Her funeral will be held in the Paul Helton Chapel at Forest Lawn Freedom Drive on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00am, receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Serving as Pall Bears will be Anthony Gray, Timothy Gray, David Carlson, Travis Knight, Brandon Helms and Michael Thuemmel. Honorary pall bearers Allen Knight, and "bingo buddies" Jan, Paula, Lana et al.

