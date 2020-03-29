Nell Lowe Edmisten, age 89, of Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Boone, 375 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A, Boone, North Carolina, 28607. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020