Nell Kiser Hyland

Nell Kiser Hyland CHARLOTTE - Nell Kiser Hyland, 97, died May 23, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. She is survived by daughters, Donna (Pat) Stith, Knightdale, and Karen Williams, Raleigh; son, Ed (Debbie) Hyland, Charlotte; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey A. and Edna R. Kiser; brothers, Jack and Joe; and sisters, Ruby Russell and Mary Lou Phillips; son-in-law, Larry Williams; and one great-grandson, Elijah Gordy-Stith. Nell was born November 22, 1921, in Charlotte. She graduated from Central High School in 1940, and married her sweetheart, Jack, on July 7, 1940. They were married until his death in 1986. Nell loved being wife, mother, homemaker and hostess. She was talented in sewing and needlework and was a member of the Sew and Sews at church. Nell had accrued 12,000 volunteer hours crocheting hats for the preemies at CMC Main. She made Christmas stockings, afghans, and Raggedy Ann dolls. Our family meals were never complete without her creamed corn, pound cake or pecan pies. Most importantly, Nell was devoted to God and served Him in her church, thus instilling Christian values in her children. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 6-8 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Rd. A service to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at University City United Methodist Church, 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte. Memorials may be made to her church.

