Sarah Nell Cline, 86, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Statesville. She was born February 11, 1933, in Mooresville to the late Robert E. and Mary Catherine Fisher Martin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alexander Cline. Nell enjoyed playing bingo, trivia and working in her flowers. She was retired from Burlington Industries (formerly Mooresville Mills) where she worked for over 30 years.



She is survived by a daughter, Patricia C. Potts and husband, Mark of Mooresville, NC and son, Mark T. Cline and wife, Donna of Troutman, NC; grandchildren, Kimberly Elaine Wingate and Justin Daniel Potts; great-grandchildren, Nydia, Jasmine, Kayla and Ayden and nephew, Bob Cline and wife, Trudy.



Services will be held on Friday, July 12 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Sparrow officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM. Burial will follow in Glenwood Memorial Park.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Nell Cline. Condolences may be made to the Cline family at

