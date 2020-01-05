Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 11:00 AM Aldersgate Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Nell Rickmond Watson Carpenter was born on December 24, 1940 to William Walter and Blanche Rickmond Watson in Fort Myers, Florida. She was named after her mother's older sister who was also her father's first wife and had died at a very young age.



Nell and Ralph Richard Carpenter, Jr. were married on August 17, 1958 in Fort Myers, Florida. They lived in Gainesville, FL; Columbia, SC; Madison, WI; Laurens, SC; Clemson, SC and Charlotte, NC at Aldersgate United Methodist Retirement Community.



Nell always said that her first and most important career was as a wife to Richard and a mother to Debbie, Joanna, and Mari. She later worked as a library assistant, store auditor and retired from Clemson University.



Nell died on December 28, 2019 and is survived by her husband, Richard, their two daughters Deborah Greiner (Timothy) and Joanna DeSalvo; their seven granddaughters Jennifer Christopher, Catherine DeSalvo (Richard), Holly DeSalvo, Heather DeSalvo, Sabrina Benson, Carmen Byce (Greg), Ashley Benson (Matt); their step grandchildren Samantha Greiner and Kyle Greiner; and their great grandchildren Destinee, Sophia, Ethan, and Jackson. Her ashes will be buried in Old Stone Church Cemetery in Clemson, SC at the same grave site as their youngest daughter, Mari Carpenter Benson.



A memorial service to celebrate Nell's life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Aldersgate Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate Resident Financial Assistance Program, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





