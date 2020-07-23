On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Mrs. Nellie Walters Dutton, 87, peacefully went home to meet her Lord and Savior and join her loved ones in Heaven. While being cared for in her home.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Anson Memorial Park. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Nellie was born January 25, 1933 in Anson County, NC and was a daughter of the late Lonnie Vann Walters and the late Culie Delola Helms Walters. She was a graduate of Polkton High School and Albemarle School of Beauty. She was the owner and operator of The Beauty Mart from 1961 until 2008. She not only took care of her clients in the beauty shop, but also if they were homebound or in the nursing home. She was faithful to her clients until the end.
She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church in Polkton and attended Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Wadesboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Curtis Lincoln Dutton in 1993 and her brothers and sisters, Travis, Pervis and Bentford Walters, Vilont "J" Honeycutt, Susie Braswell and Marie Walters, Infant brothers, Elum Sherrell and Wililam Cray Walters and infant sister, Culie Yvonnie Walters.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews and their families.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caregivers and Hospice of Union County for the loving way they cared for Nellie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.
