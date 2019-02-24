Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie Orella (Chalmers) Eckard. View Sign

Mrs. Nellie Orella Chalmers Eckard, 83, loving wife of Jimmie Ronald Eckard and a resident of Parksley, VA, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.



Born December 23, 1935 in Woodruff, SC, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Clark Chalmers and Sara Bobo Chalmers. Nellie held many positions in sales throughout her working life, which include advertising sales at the Globe Newspaper in Fairfax County, VA (where she was the recipient of an annual sales award), Co-owner/operator of 'Balloon Surprises' store, wholesale gift sales, real estate, and in the Worldwide Reservation Department for Sheraton Hotel Corporation. Undoubtedly, Nellie's love and interest in people were extremely evident throughout her careers, allowing her to enjoy her work, and likewise being enjoyed by those she served.



Following Nellie and Jimmie's retirement to the Eastern Shore, she became a loyal member of Grace United Methodist Church in Parksley, transferring membership from Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Charlotte. A faithful servant of the Lord, she was active in United Methodist Women at St. Matthews UMC in Fairfax County, First UMC in Cary, NC, Pleasant Grove UMC in Charlotte, and lastly, Grace UMC in Parksley. While Jimmie was serving overseas in the Army, she was a member of PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel), while they lived in Germany. With many relocations in their life, she remained true to her churches.



In addition to her loving husband for over 61 years, Nellie is survived by three children, Karl Scott Eckard of Charlotte, Kathie Eckard Herrera (Juan) of Gainesville, FL, and Amy Lynn Eckard of Temperanceville, VA; a sister, Mollie C. Bennefield of Pelzer, SC; three grandchildren, Thomas Paul "Tommy" Herrera (Cristi), Joseph Lee Herrera (Megan), and Caroline Elaine Herrera; three great-grandchildren, Sofia, Nico and Joseph; and a niece, Chrissy.



A funeral service will be conducted at Grace United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Alan Layman officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service.



A funeral service will also be held at the chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Charlotte on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., where interment will follow.



Memory tributes may be shared with the family at



Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

