Nelson M. Casstevens, Jr., 78, of Charlotte died Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1941 in Yadkin County, NC, son of the late Nelson M. Casstevens, Sr. and Bessie Jane Casstevens.



Nelson attended Catawba College, was President of the sophomore class, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in May 1962. He entered Wake Forest University Law School in September 1962 and graduated in May 1965. While at Wake Forest he was a member of Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity and served as its Vice President.



Nelson passed the North Carolina Bar in August 1965 and joined the Mecklenburg County Bar in 1966. From April 1966 through 1969 he was a litigator with the Allen Baily Law Firm. From February 1972 through 1981 he was a partner in the Law Firm of Mraz, Aycock and Casstevens. From 1981 through 2013 he was the senior partner in the Law Firm of Casstevens, Hanner, Gunter, Riopel and Wofford, P.A. with his law practice specializing in litigation and equitable distribution.



Nelson was a member of the 26th judicial district bar, a Member of the North Carolina Bar Association, and a Member of North Carolina State Bar. He also served as a North Carolina State Bar Counselor for ten years. He was admitted to practice in all state courts of North Carolina and all Federal District Courts of North Carolina. He was also admitted to practice in the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Nelson was a frequent lecturer at continuing legal education presented by the NC Bar Association, Mecklenburg Bar, and the NC Academy of Trial Lawyers.



He was listed in the Best Lawyers in America, the Bar Register of Prominent lawyers, and The Business North Carolina Legal Elite. Nelson was designated as a North Carolina Super Lawyer for eight consecutive years.



Nelson served as the President of the Wake Forest University Law School Alumni Association and he was a former member of the Board of Visitors of Wake Forest Law School and served as its chairman. He enjoyed membership in the Charlotte East Rotary Club for forty years and served as its President in 1977. He was also JAG officer in the North Carolina National Guard and a member of Myers Park Country Club. Nelson was passionate about playing golf, watching ACC basketball, hiking the Blue Ridge, and being a grandparent.



Nelson is survived by his son, Wade Casstevens and his wife, Whitney of Falls Church, VA and a daughter, Anna McDonald and her husband, James of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Wade Lucas Casstevens, Jr., Katherine Grace Casstevens, Lindsey Elizabeth Casstevens, Harper Grace McDonald and Ella James McDonald.



The family will receive friends Monday evening, December 2, 2019 from 6:30 until 8:00 PM at Kenneth Poe Services, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church with a reception following. Interment will be in the Mitchel's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Yadkin County Tuesday afternoon.



Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



