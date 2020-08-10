1/1
Nettie Stevens House
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nettie Stevens House, 95, wife of the late William Carver "Lefty" House, died Friday, August 7, 2020.

Born November 11, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Macy and Dall Stevens. Nettie graduated from Tech High School in 1943. She retired from CMS having worked at Briarwood and Shamrock Elementary Schools. Nettie was a faithful member of Belmont Park UMC/University City UMC. In her younger years she taught elementary Sunday School and after her retirement she could be found with the babies in the nursery or greeting members and visitors at the Welcome Center.

Survivors include her son, Mike House (Kathryn); her daughter, Marsha Milford (Charlie); 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her sister, Betty Trull, of Atlanta, GA.

Graveside services are planned for 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC with Dr. John S. Boggs of University City UMC and Rev. Paul Craig of Matthews UMC officiating.

Because of the heat, please dress comfortably.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University City United Methodist Church, 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please follow social distancing protocol and face masks are required.

Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved