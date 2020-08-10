Nettie Stevens House, 95, wife of the late William Carver "Lefty" House, died Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born November 11, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Macy and Dall Stevens. Nettie graduated from Tech High School in 1943. She retired from CMS having worked at Briarwood and Shamrock Elementary Schools. Nettie was a faithful member of Belmont Park UMC/University City UMC. In her younger years she taught elementary Sunday School and after her retirement she could be found with the babies in the nursery or greeting members and visitors at the Welcome Center.
Survivors include her son, Mike House (Kathryn); her daughter, Marsha Milford (Charlie); 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her sister, Betty Trull, of Atlanta, GA.
Graveside services are planned for 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC with Dr. John S. Boggs of University City UMC and Rev. Paul Craig of Matthews UMC officiating.
Because of the heat, please dress comfortably.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University City United Methodist Church, 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please follow social distancing protocol and face masks are required.
