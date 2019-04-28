Newton Alexander Smith, III, age 54 of Claremont, NC passed away at his home on April 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC.
Following the service Alex will be laid to rest at Mimosa Cemetery in Davidson, NC.
For complete obituary please visit www.kepnerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019