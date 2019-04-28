Newton Alexander Smith III (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newton Alexander Smith III.
Service Information
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC
28078
(704)-892-9669
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Methodist Church
Cornelius, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Newton Alexander Smith, III, age 54 of Claremont, NC passed away at his home on April 26, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC.

Following the service Alex will be laid to rest at Mimosa Cemetery in Davidson, NC.

For complete obituary please visit www.kepnerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.