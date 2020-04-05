Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newton Duckworth Martin. View Sign Service Information Mathews Funeral Home 3206 Gillionville Road Albany , GA 31707 (229)-435-5657 Send Flowers Obituary





Newton Duckworth Martin, 88, of Albany, GA., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at The Phoenix of Albany. Mr. Martin will be cremated and a memorial held at a later date in Matthews, NC.Mr. Martin was born in Anderson SC and moved to the Charlotte area as a teenager. He spent most of his adult life in the Matthews community, Mr. Martin currently resided at the Phoenix in Albany, GA. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a Mason, Shriner and member of the Scottish Rite. He was a self-employed commercial constructor having owned and operated, Martin Erection. His company was responsible for the Erection and Installation of the concrete and stone exteriors on much of downtown Charlotte, on the campus of Duke University and across the Carolinas and Virginia. Two of his most notable structures are Bank of America Stadium, and the Duke Energy Center among others. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie Hubbard Martin and stepson Bobby Seagraves, Jr.Survivors include his son Don Martin and his wife Karen, of Albany, GA., three grandchildren, Jack Hunter Martin of Anderson, SC., Jacob Chesley Martin of Boiling Springs, SC., Ashley Brooke Parrish, a great-grandson Karson Riley Parrish both of Spartanburg, SC., and several nieces and nephews.The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be forward to Lights of Love c\o Phoebe Foundation, PO Box 3770, Albany, GA 31706 or online at www.supportphoebe.org/lightsoflove Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020

