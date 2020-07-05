Nicholas Alexander Haag left this world holding his parents' hands and surrounded by love on the morning of June 23rd. He made such an impact on everyone who knew him and was loved beyond belief.



Nicholas lived a lifetime of experiences packed into 17 short years. He was funny, kind, quirky, smart and passionate about causes he believed in. He spent most of his time gaming, messaging friends while tweeting about cats and social causes. Manchester City FC was his favorite English Premiere League football team. Top Gear and The Grand Tour fueled his love for cars and British humor. Wikipedia taught him so many things, as he soaked up bits of knowledge about anything and everything. Traveling fed the wanderlust in him, and if we could travel by train or mass transit, that was the icing on top of the cake.



Cancer finally beat him, but we know he took one last train ride with his PawPaw to his next destination. He left behind Jennifer Haag (mom), Edward Haag (dad), Christopher Haag (brother) and two grandmothers, Linda Smith (maternal), and Sherry Haag (paternal).



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Nicholas' Celebration of Life will be live streamed on July 11th, which would have been his 18th birthday. Please feel free to visit his memorial site at Nicholas Haag - GatheringUs Online Memorial to leave messages for the family and for more information on how to honor Nicholas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store