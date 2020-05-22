Nichole Lynn Touvell
1976 - 2020
Nichole Lynn Touvell, 43, passed away on May 17, 2020. She loved her family. Nichole was an avid crafter, she loved the beach and the mountains. Her life speaks more love than any words could say. She leaves to cherish her loving memories husband; Rashawn Sloan, mother; Jane Touvell, children; Shandon Touvell and Meghan Touvell, brothers; Tim Laughman (Pat), Joseph Touvell (Kelly), nephew, Eddie and niece Georgia.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
