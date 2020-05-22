Or Copy this URL to Share

Nichole Lynn Touvell, 43, passed away on May 17, 2020. She loved her family. Nichole was an avid crafter, she loved the beach and the mountains. Her life speaks more love than any words could say. She leaves to cherish her loving memories husband; Rashawn Sloan, mother; Jane Touvell, children; Shandon Touvell and Meghan Touvell, brothers; Tim Laughman (Pat), Joseph Touvell (Kelly), nephew, Eddie and niece Georgia.



