Nickie Elizabeth Beeson Christy MIDLAND - Nickie Elizabeth Beeson Christy daughter of John and Nancy Peeples Beeson, passed away, after a brief illness, at age 56, on June 20th, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1963, in Wake County, NC. She was a graduate of Bishop McGuniness High School in Winston-Salem and North Carolina State University in Raleigh. She was Business Systems Consultant with Wells Fargo. Nickie loved the beach, especially Tybee Island, Georgia. She was a phenomenal cook and a proud supporter of patriotic causes. Her true joy was sharing time with the love of her life, her husband Clifford Wayne Christy. She is survived by her husband and her parents; her children, Gary Edward Westbrook of Huntersville, Christenia Elizabeth Westbrook of the home and Jessica Nicole Christy (Chris) of Denver, NC; her sisters, Kellie Beeson (Mary) of Wilmington and Tracie Carter (Alex) of Winston-Salem; nieces, Lindsay and Emerson. Nickie would have been very pleased if donations were made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. A celebration of her life will be held at her home in Midland at 1:00P.M. on Sunday, June 23rd.

